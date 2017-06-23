Free Wheelin': Street art challenges preconceptions with a revolution

Wheel cool: Eighth-grader Jaden Rivera said the "HIdden Fortune Wheel," which asks users to spin and imagine themselves in the shoes of the identity it lands on, outside Brooklyn Prospect Charter School is "really cool." A diversity-promoting twist on "Wheel of Fortune" installed on signposts in Kensington and Windsor Terrace is challenging locals to imagine themselves in a different skin, and the results are mostly positive, according to the artists who created it.

