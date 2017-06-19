$144K Raised for Columbia Student Left in Coma After Hit-and-Run

Shariq Jumani has been in a coma since a driver with a suspended license hit him and fled, police said. Shariq Jumani, 19, was crossing the street against the light at Riverside Drive and West 115th Street about 12:25 a.m. when Brayard Arno, 28, hit him and kept driving, police and prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.