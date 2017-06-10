$10,000 reward offered in New Paltz hit and run case

NEW PALTZ A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who hit a pedestrian with a vehicle in the Southside Apartment parking lot on May 7. New Paltz police said the victim was walking with several other people in the parking lot around 4:30 a.m. May 7 when a dark-colored sport utility vehicle ... (more)

