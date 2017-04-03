Press:Pause, an Exhibition by SUNY Ne...

Press:Pause, an Exhibition by SUNY New Paltz MFA Students and Alumni

Please join us to celebrate Press:Pause , an exhibition of works by MFA and Alumni from the State University of New York New Paltz curated by Shannon Stratton, Chief Curator Museum of Arts and Design . [a ] the empathy that much of the work communicates - for the environment, for animals, for ancestors, for neighbors and for strangers - is almost hopeful, even if the work itself is a harbinger for the social and political dangers that our current global condition portends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

