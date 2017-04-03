New Paltz plans to build 2 new fire stations
NEW PALTZ – The town and village of New Paltz plan to spend $6.77 million to build two fire stations for the department that covers the village, town, college and the local part of the Thruway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 1
|PULTE KKK
|1
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb '17
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Blackheart
|39
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC