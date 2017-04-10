Muriel B. Crego

Muriel B. Crego, 96, world traveler and adventure seeker, died April 6, 2017, at Bartlett Woods. She was born March 21, 1921, in Kinderhook, N.Y., to Percy and Barbara Crego.

