ESSA Aims to Shine Brighter Light on Per-Pupil Spending
States and school districts are girding for a little-known but tricky piece of the Every Student Succeeds Act: the requirement that states report per-pupil spending for all their schools, a level of detail unknown even to many district superintendents. Without specific federal guidance so far, state finance officials must untangle the myriad-and sometimes obscure-costs behind school operations to come up with a single figure for each of the nation's 99,000 public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|19 hr
|KUSHNER KKK
|6
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Apr 21
|Hard Truth
|59
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb '17
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC