ESSA Aims to Shine Brighter Light on Per-Pupil Spending

States and school districts are girding for a little-known but tricky piece of the Every Student Succeeds Act: the requirement that states report per-pupil spending for all their schools, a level of detail unknown even to many district superintendents. Without specific federal guidance so far, state finance officials must untangle the myriad-and sometimes obscure-costs behind school operations to come up with a single figure for each of the nation's 99,000 public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.