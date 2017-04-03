Dietician joins Horizon Family Medical Group
Horizon Family Medical Group has welcomed Gloria Verdino, a registered dietician, to its bariatric surgery practice in Goshen. Verdino provides medical nutrition therapy to patients before and after weight loss surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 1
|PULTE KKK
|1
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb '17
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Blackheart
|39
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC