Cover story: Wine trail season begins
Did you know that one of the world's best white wines was made in Ulster County? That would be Gardiner's Whitecliff Vineyard Riesling, which won best-in-show in a tasting of some 1,300 wines from 27 countries at the 2010 San Francisco International Wine Competition.
