Album Review: Diet Cig's 'Swear I'm Good at This'
The self-proclaimed pop-punk band Diet Cig released their debut album, Swear I'm Good at This, on April 7. This album comes after the duo's five-song EP, Over Easy . Swear I'm Good at This celebrates the small things in life while providing listeners with catchy tunes and relatable lyrics.
