New Paltz will seek to override property tax cap
To avoid making painful cuts to its upcoming budget, New Paltz has become the only school district in the region planning to seek voter approval to override its property tax cap of 1.2 percent. A budget ax scenario at the 1.2 percent tax levy limit is spelled out in a Powerpoint chart on the district's website.
