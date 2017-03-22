New Paltz unveils revised school spen...

New Paltz unveils revised school spending plan

NEW PALTZ - New Paltz is the only school district in the region planning to seek voter approval to exceed its property tax cap of 1.2 percent, and several community members turned out in a show of support at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

