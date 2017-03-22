New Paltz unveils revised school spending plan
NEW PALTZ - New Paltz is the only school district in the region planning to seek voter approval to exceed its property tax cap of 1.2 percent, and several community members turned out in a show of support at Wednesday night's school board meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb 26
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 21
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb '17
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC