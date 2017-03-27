New Paltz considers becoming Upstate NY's latest 'sanctuary city'
The Town of New Paltz may soon follow the lead of cities like Kingston and Newburgh in passing a sanctuary city-type law. A public hearing to allow the community to discuss the issue is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on April 6 at the New Paltz Community Center.
