New dean envisions fresh direction fo...

New dean envisions fresh direction for College of Communication and Creative Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Whit

Dr. Sanford Tweedie became the full time dean of the College of Communications and Creative Arts after serving as the interim dean since the summer of 2016. -Staff Photo/Justin Decker The recently announced dean of the College of Communication and Creative Arts, Dr. Sanford Tweedie, has some new ideas for how he would like to see the college change in the not too distant future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06) Feb '17 Williamparkinson 3
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb '17 Well Well 57
News Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Johann 3
Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides Feb '17 JackieRob 1
News Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County Feb '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Feb '17 Blackheart 39
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Floyd73 79
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC