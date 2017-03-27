New dean envisions fresh direction for College of Communication and Creative Arts
Dr. Sanford Tweedie became the full time dean of the College of Communications and Creative Arts after serving as the interim dean since the summer of 2016. -Staff Photo/Justin Decker The recently announced dean of the College of Communication and Creative Arts, Dr. Sanford Tweedie, has some new ideas for how he would like to see the college change in the not too distant future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb '17
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC