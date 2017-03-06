More on Learn
Destinos: An Introduction to Spanish "En El Extranjero " This episode introduces more words for food and briefly treats Spanish colonial history in South and Central America. Primary Sources: Workshops In American History "Disease and History: Typhoid Mary and the Search For Perfect Control" This workshop looks at the history of infectious disease in America, particularly typhoid, diphtheria, and polio, and their "conquest" by medical research and public health regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb 26
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 21
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb 13
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC