Iona Prep Names Next Upper School Principal

Iona Preparatory School has named Kieran Daly of New Paltz as its next Upper School principal. He will become principal effective Saturday, July 1. Daly, whose career has spanned more than 30 years at Iona Prep, currently serves as Dean of Students.

