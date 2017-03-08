Five Ways that Evolutionary Psychology Informs Medicine
For years, the primary model of medicine has focused on making people feel good and alleviating uncomfortable symptoms. Don't get me wrong - I take Excedrin if I have a throbbing headache and I take a daily antihistamine to ward off unpleasant allergic reactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb 26
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 21
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb 13
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC