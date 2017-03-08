Districts dealing with new school-by-school cost rules
Mid-Hudson school districts are grappling with new rules requiring them to compare how much it costs to educate kids, not just districtwide, but school by school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb 26
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 21
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb 13
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC