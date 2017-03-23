Data: Wallkill River pollutants 10 times higher than safe levels
NEW PALTZ – The Wallkill River has more than 10 times as much pollutants as the federal level mandated for safe swimming and similar recreation, according to two environmental groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john ingliss atkinson information needed (Mar '06)
|Feb 26
|Williamparkinson
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb '17
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC