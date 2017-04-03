Art master class offered at SUNY
To complement his Simply Human exhibit, Terry Murray, PhD, is presenting a master class in Kaplan Hall's OCTC Great Room 101 which is directly across the Foyer area from the exhibit. Entitled "Conversations About Complexity and Contradiction: Creatively Exploring the Human Condition," the class will offer participants the opportunity of reflectively expressing themselves through collage and assemblage.
