University Free Speech Chair Slams 'Stifling Politically Correct Left'
The chair of a university Free Speech Task Force bashed what he called the "stifling politically correct left" and is planning to create content and events pertaining to free speech. "Censoring, just banning someone on campus and saying we consider you dangerous because of your ideas, because of [sic] what you said doesn't have a lot of educational value," said Glenn Geher, Chair of the Free Speech Task Force at State University of New York New Paltz.
