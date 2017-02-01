Thruway lanes reopen 8 hours after crash
The northbound lanes of the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley have reopened after being closed for about eight hours because of an accident. The Thruway Authority says the accident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday between Interstate 90's Exit 18 at New Paltz and Exit 19 at Kingston.
