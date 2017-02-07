These Hotels Are More Romantic Than The Notebook
Love is in the air - not just because Valentine's Day is around the corner, but also because it's officially cuffing season. Between the seemingly endless winter, the post-holiday blues, and the decidedly tense political climate, getting away with the one you love has never seemed more appealing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Floyd73
|79
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Feb 4
|Very Sad
|6
|Selux
|Feb 2
|Pam Struzzieri
|9
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC