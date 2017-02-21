The Empire Connection - " ES Bancshares issues Special Edition Newsletter January 2017
We are pleased to provide you this update to management's strategic plan to enhance shareholder value through the effective delivery of financial products and services to the Bank's retail and commercial customers. Effective January 12, 2017, Empire State Bank entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement to sell its New Paltz branch to Salisbury Bank and Trust Company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb 13
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Feb 4
|Very Sad
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC