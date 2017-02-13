'Simply Human' art exhibit opens in Newburgh

Simply Human is the title of the new exhibit in the Artists of Excellence series displayed in the glass vitrine cases in the Foyer of the Mindy Ross Gallery in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange. Artist Terry Murray, PhD, has created a sculptural community that “explores human diversity, complexity, strength, and vulnerability.” The sculptures are made of reclaimed/recycled wood and found objects each with individual meaning.

