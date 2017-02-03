Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company , announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. Net income available to common shareholders was $1.5 million, or $0.55 per common share, for Salisbury's fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 , compared with $1.9 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 , and $2.1 million, or $0.78 per common share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2015 .

