Police Continue Search For Missing Hudson Valley College Student
Poughkeepsie Police continue to look for leads in their search for Rohan Brown, who has been missing since August of 2008. Brown was set to start his senior year at SUNY Albany at the time he went missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Well Well
|57
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb 13
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Feb 4
|Very Sad
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC