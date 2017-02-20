Hundreds Attend 'Not My President's Day' Rally in New Paltz
Hundreds of protesters crowded SUNY New Paltz Monday at a "Not My President's Day" rally to speak out against President Donald Trump. "He continues to act as if he's still running for office, and he's not looking to build any bridges and unite people together," said Move Forward New York Founder Debra Clinton.
