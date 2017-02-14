Everson Museum of Art opens 'Bradley ...

Everson Museum of Art opens 'Bradley Walker Tomlin' retrospective of the Syracuse native

Tuesday Feb 7

The Everson Museum of Art , in partnership with the Dorsky Museum, presents the first retrospective of American painter Bradley Walker Tomlin since 1975. This major exhibition, including more than 40 paintings, works on paper, and printed materials, charts Tomlin's development from Art Nouveau illustrations of the 1920s to large-scale Abstract Expressionist paintings of the 1950s, for which he is best known.

