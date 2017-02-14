Everson Museum of Art opens a oeBradley Walker Tomlin: A Retrospectivea
The Everson Museum of Art, in partnership with the Dorsky Museum, is hosting the first retrospective of American painter Bradley Walker Tomlin since 1975. Born in Syracuse and socially active in New York City and Woodstock, Mr. Tomlin participated in the evolution of American art from local modernism to international avant-garde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Ashley
|56
|Undocumented alien charged with sexual contact ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Johann
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Abandoned dog found injured in Orange County
|Feb 13
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|Blackheart
|39
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Feb 4
|Very Sad
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC