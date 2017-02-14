Everson Museum of Art opens a oeBradl...

Everson Museum of Art opens a oeBradley Walker Tomlin: A Retrospectivea

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The Everson Museum of Art, in partnership with the Dorsky Museum, is hosting the first retrospective of American painter Bradley Walker Tomlin since 1975. Born in Syracuse and socially active in New York City and Woodstock, Mr. Tomlin participated in the evolution of American art from local modernism to international avant-garde.

