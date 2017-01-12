You're going on vacation, but what about your plants?

This undated photo shows a lemon tree in New Paltz, N.Y. The plant will be able to go a long time without water because of the "watering cone" being pushed into the soil; the cone draws water from the neighboring jar as the potting soil dries out. less This undated photo shows a lemon tree in New Paltz, N.Y. The plant will be able to go a long time without water because of the "watering cone" being pushed into the soil; the cone draws water from the ... more Winter, especially early winter, is a good time of year for gardeners to travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.