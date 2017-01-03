Wolfgang Ludwig
Wolfgang Peter Ludwig, formally of Highland, N.Y., passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife of 52 years, Ursel, by his side. Wolf was born April 19th, 1944, in Pethau, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Selux
|Oct '16
|Samantha Stefano
|8
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Jonny appleseed
|5
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC