Two men charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana
Two Ulster County men were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree on Saturday after a search of their car turned up approximately two ounces of cocaine, various prescription medication and approximately three ounces of marijuana, New Paltz police said.
