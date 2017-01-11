There's more to poinsettias than their showy leaves
This undated photo shows a poinsettia flower in New Paltz, N.Y. Poinsettia's true flowers - the small, rounded structures at the very tips of the stems - aren't as showy as its red bracts, but are quite fascinating under a magnifying glass. less This undated photo shows a poinsettia flower in New Paltz, N.Y. Poinsettia's true flowers - the small, rounded structures at the very tips of the stems - aren't as showy as its red bracts, but are quite ... more Early winter is when poinsettias come into the limelight, showing off their colors in homes and shop windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Selux
|Oct '16
|Samantha Stefano
|8
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Jonny appleseed
|5
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC