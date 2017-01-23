Rockland County Man Facing Hate Crime Charges After Dispute with New Paltz Taxi Driver
A Rockland County man is facing a hate crime charge after state police say he waved a gun and used derogatory terms about a taxi driver in New Paltz. State police say that it all started when 26-year-old Andrew Plachecki got into an argument about the fare price with the driver.
