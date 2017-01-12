Orange Confidential: DOT clarifies cost of Woodbury project
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the third of his six State of the State speeches last week, one regional highlight he trumpeted at SUNY Purchase in Westchester County was the state's plan to spend $150 million building a "Town of Woodbury Transit and Economic Development Hub."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Selux
|Oct '16
|Samantha Stefano
|8
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Jonny appleseed
|5
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC