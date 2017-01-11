Howland Library Presents "Art is Elem...

Howland Library Presents "Art is Elementary"

The Howland Public Library is pleased to present Art is Elementary, an exhibition of student artwork from the Beacon City School District elementary Schools. A reception for the students and teachers will be held on Saturday, January 28th from 2-4pm.

