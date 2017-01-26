Hein wants Ulster County to raise smoking age to 21
County Executive Mike Hein said Monday he will propose raising the minimum legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Ulster County to 21 during his State of the County address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Selux
|Oct '16
|Samantha Stefano
|8
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Jonny appleseed
|5
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC