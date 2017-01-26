Hate crime charge: Corrections officer put gun to Muslim cabbie's head in Upstate NY
A Rockland County corrections officer is facing hate crime charges after allegedly putting a handgun to a Muslim taxi driver's head and threatening him using derogatory language in Upstate New York. Andrew M. Plachecki, 26, of Congers, was drunk when he threatened the New Paltz cabbie, and called him a "motherf****** piece of Muslim s***," New York State Police told The Daily Freeman .
