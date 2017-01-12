Gig Alert: PWR BTTM at Joe's Pub
The punk duo known as PWR BTTM makes catchy, good time, singalong songs that just happen to deal with queer culture, gender roles, and the look and attitude of 1970s glam rock. They started at Bard College in upstate Annandale-on-Hudson NY, recorded their winning debut album, Ugly Cherries , in upstate New Paltz NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Selux
|Oct '16
|Samantha Stefano
|8
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Jonny appleseed
|5
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC