Corrections Officer Caught With Heroin, Suboxone In East Fishkill
A Dutchess County corrections officer is facing serious drug charges after he was busted with heroin and painkillers by police last week. Officials announced on Wednesday that New Paltz resident Jeffrey Burkins, 32, was arrested in Fishkill following a lengthy investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force that culminated last week.
