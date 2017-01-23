Carmel, Poughkeepsie Woman Charged In Prostitution Enforcement Detail

Three women, including one from Carmel and one from Poughkeepsie, were busted for offering sex to undercover officers on Friday during a special enforcement detail by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Team. The arrests took place at the Blue Moon Cabaret on Route 299 in New Paltz when undercover officers from the URGENT team posed as patrons and received offers for sex from three of the six dancers working that evening, police said.

