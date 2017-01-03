APA Appoints Rose Sokol-Chang, PhD, Publisher of Journals
The American Psychological Association has appointed Rose Sokol-Chang, PhD, as publisher of journals in its Office of Publications and Databases, charged with managing all the editorial, peer review and production functions of APA's journals' program. Sokol-Chang joined APA in 2012 as managing director of journals and stepped into the role of acting publisher in 2016.
