Reward Offered In Bar Fight Stabbing Death Of Hudson Valley Man, 20,
In an effort to solve the stabbing death of a 20-year-old during a Hudson Valley bar fight, New York State Crime Stoppers, and the New Paltz Police Department are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. The unidentified SUNY-New Paltz college student was stabbed during a fight on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cabaloosa Bar located at 58 Main St., New Paltz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
New Paltz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|observer
|1
|Selux
|Oct '16
|Samantha Stefano
|8
|Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Jonny appleseed
|5
|Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Dino Toscani
|58
|Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba...
|Sep '16
|DR SOS
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Paltz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC