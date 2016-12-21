Reward Offered In Bar Fight Stabbing Death Of Hudson Valley Man, 20,

In an effort to solve the stabbing death of a 20-year-old during a Hudson Valley bar fight, New York State Crime Stoppers, and the New Paltz Police Department are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. The unidentified SUNY-New Paltz college student was stabbed during a fight on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cabaloosa Bar located at 58 Main St., New Paltz.

