Rep. Gibson gives New Paltz 'farewell...

Rep. Gibson gives New Paltz 'farewell' talk before leaving office

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Times Herald-Record

As he gave his so-called public “exit interview” at SUNY New Paltz on Monday night, New York Rep. Chris Gibson, R-Kinderhook, wasted no time in addressing the issues, beginning with his thoughts about President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Nov 23 dominican juan 38
News SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency Nov '16 observer 1
Selux Oct '16 Samantha Stefano 8
Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09) Oct '16 Jonny appleseed 5
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Sep '16 Dino Toscani 58
News Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba... Sep '16 DR SOS 1
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC