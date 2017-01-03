Photo Of Hillary Clinton On Cell Phon...

Photo Of Hillary Clinton On Cell Phone Spurs Analogy To Previous Picture

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Eastchester Daily Voice

A photo of Hillary Clinton dining, apparently alone, at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is making the rounds on social media and drawing comparisons to a well-circulated photo of Clinton during her days as secretary of state. The Chappaqua resident and former presidential candidate was photographed during breakfast Wednesday while gazing into her cell phone by Mike Smith and then tweeted by his former New York Times colleague, Carolyn Ryan Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastchester Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Paltz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
News Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10) Nov '16 dominican juan 38
News SUNY New Paltz students protest Trump presidency Nov '16 observer 1
Selux Oct '16 Samantha Stefano 8
Whatever happened to Willie Cyr? (Aug '09) Oct '16 Jonny appleseed 5
Review: Rascal's Grill & Pub (Nov '08) Sep '16 Dino Toscani 58
News Man accused in SUNY New Paltz rape is Marine ba... Sep '16 DR SOS 1
See all New Paltz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Paltz Forum Now

New Paltz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Paltz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Paltz, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC