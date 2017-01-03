Photo Of Hillary Clinton On Cell Phone Spurs Analogy To Previous Picture
A photo of Hillary Clinton dining, apparently alone, at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is making the rounds on social media and drawing comparisons to a well-circulated photo of Clinton during her days as secretary of state. The Chappaqua resident and former presidential candidate was photographed during breakfast Wednesday while gazing into her cell phone by Mike Smith and then tweeted by his former New York Times colleague, Carolyn Ryan Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.
