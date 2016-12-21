New York Welcomes New Hampton Inn by Hilton to New Paltz
The 86-room hotel joins the family of Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton. Located at 4 South Putt Corners Road, the new hotel is managed by New Paltz Hospitality, LLC. Located in the heart of the Hudson River Valley, Hampton Inn by Hilton New Paltz is situated one mile from the SUNY New Paltz campus.
