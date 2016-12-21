New York college mumps outbreak prompts vaccination clinic
State and local health officials are planning vaccination clinics at the State University of New York at New Paltz in response to an ongoing mumps outbreak. The state Department of Health says there have been 63 confirmed or probable cases of mumps at the college reported since October, and more are under investigation.
