New Paltz man charged with forgery, grand larceny, possessing stolen property
Police said Jeffrey S. McKelvey, 58, of Albany Post Road, New Paltz, is suspected in the theft of a utility trailer from the Kingston Plaza on Nov. 29. He also is suspected of buying and returning goods between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 using his former employer's name and account information.
