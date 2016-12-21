- Construction begins on six-mile trail linking downtown New Paltz to Shawangunk Ridge
The six-mile River-to-Ridge Trail will feature pathways running beside farm fields and over gently rolling hills, providing direct access to more than 90 miles of recreational carriage roads and trails at the Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
